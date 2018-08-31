Friday, August 31, 2018

Episode 286: What makes everyone smile?

Watch this 1-2 minute Toastmaster speech. Toastmaster teaches public speaking and leadership skills. Check out CareerCommunicators.com and ToastmastersPlus.org. Both clubs are located in Palatine, IL and guests are always welcome to attend.



