Bill's Bitter Pills
A sarcastic, satirical, humorous blog about life.
Monday, October 01, 2018
Episode 317: This inspires me to do better.
Watch this 1-2 minute Toastmaster speech. Toastmaster teaches public speaking and leadership skills. Check out Career Communicators and Toastmasters Plus in Palatine, IL. Guests are always welcome to attend.
Created by
William Hicks
at
10/01/2018 07:02:00 AM
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment