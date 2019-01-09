Bill's Bitter Pills
A sarcastic, satirical, humorous blog about life.
Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Episode 290: In this, you find beauty.
Watch this 1-2 minute Toastmaster speech. Toastmaster teaches public speaking and leadership skills. Check out Career Communicators and Toastmasters Plus in Palatine, IL. Guests are always welcome to attend.
Created by
William Hicks
at
1/09/2019 07:38:00 AM
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment